Chicago officer shot, multiple victims after active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO — Chicago police said an officer was shot and there were multiple victims during an active shooter incident at a South Side hospital.

Officials said a suspect was shot after they responded to the scene at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at 2525 S. Michigan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A source told WGN three people were injured in the shooting and said the shooter was dead.

The officer injured was in critical condition, according to CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

No further information was provided.