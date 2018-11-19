Apple now lets you download their data on you, gas prices on the decline and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Apple which now lets users download the data it keeps on you, falling gas prices which can help you save up to $40 a month and Massachusetts which will begin selling recreational pot Tuesday.
