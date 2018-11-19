× 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police responded to a shooting in downtown Denver Monday afternoon, KDVR reports.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence Streets just after 4 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead and three people were injured, according to Denver Police. The injuries of the three people taken to the hospital are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. There is an active police presence and nearby roads are closed.

39.753221 -104.990484