× 5-day-old girl killed in crib by pet dog

She died only days after she was born when the family dog climbed into her crib and attacked her, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

The details around the Nov. 11 attack are still unclear, but family told the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office that a pit bull managed to get on a bed beside the a bassinet containing a 5-day-old girl. From there, the dog got into the crib and attacked the 5-day-old girl.

Responding to the 12:20 a.m. call, emergency crews found a member of family performing CPR on the newborn who was still responsive.

A deputy took over, but the child ultimately died at 1:40 a.m.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet confirmed the official cause of death, according to the Citrus County Chronicle.

The dog was seized Wednesday and euthanized.