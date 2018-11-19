× 3 people bitten by dog at Guilford County Animal Shelter; dog euthanized

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were bitten by a dog Saturday at the Guilford County Animal Shelter — two employees and one shelter volunteer, according to Director Jorge Ortega.

An ambulance was called but all personnel are OK, he said.

The dog had been in the shelter for a while, Ortega said, and staff were evaluating the dog to see if it could be upgraded to be rescued when the incident happened.

The dog was euthanized.