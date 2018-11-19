× 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to officers on the scene.

The crash happened on Union Cross Road between Willard Road and Ridgewood Road around 7 p.m.

Officers said the crash involved multiple vehicles and one person died.

There is no word on if there were additional injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.