× 1 killed, 3 injured after 4 shootings in Winston-Salem on Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four shootings in one day in Winston-Salem left one dead and three injured, according to police.

3 a.m.

A teenager died after being shot at a Winston-Salem apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to police.

William Charles Simons Jr., 16, of Winston-Salem, died after being taken to a hospital, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Crews were called to 5013 Eltha Drive, Apartment G, shortly after 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Simons was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and said there are currently no criminal charges pending against anyone and they’re not looking for a suspect.

The teenage victim did not live at the apartment. Other people were there at the time and are cooperating with the police investigation, officials said.

12:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was shot in his right hand after an argument at 2805 Indiana Avenue, the address of Quiet Corners Sports Bar in Winston-Salem, police reported.

Officers found the victim on the 800 block of Akron Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting does not appear to be random and the people involved knew each other, according to police. There is no word on a suspect or any charges.

3:25 p.m.

About three hours later, officers responded to a shooting from a car on US 421 southbound at 3:25 p.m

A 29-year-old man and his child were driving when a black Honda Accord, with a juvenile driver and juvenile passenger, pulled up beside him, according to police.

The passenger of the Accord began firing at his vehicle.

The 29-year-old returned fire, striking the juvenile driver in the neck. No one else was injured.

The juvenile driver was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

7:17 p.m.

Sunday evening, officers responded to a shooting at 1400 Harrison Ave.

At the scene, officers found James Leron Richmond lying on the floor of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police reported.

Richmond was taken to a hospital and remains in serious condition.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.