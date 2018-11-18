Winston-Salem State University football player dies in crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Freshman Johnathon Gilmore, a backup tight end at Winston-Salem State, died in a car wreck in Fayetteville.

Jaime Hunt, vice chancellor of strategic communications for WSSU, sent the campus the following statement:

Dear Campus Community,

I am deeply saddened to share that Winston-Salem State University freshman Johnathan T. Gilmore lost his life in a car accident this weekend in Fayetteville, N.C. Johnathan planned to major in business and was a member of WSSU’s football team.

Johnathan was a promising member of the Ram Family with a bright future. As a campus community, we grieve for him and for his family and friends. Students are encouraged to reach out to the Student Wellness Center at 336-750-3301 if you need emotional support.

We will share details about arrangements with the campus community as they become available. In the meantime, please join me in offering sincere condolences to Johnathan’s family and friends.

Jaime Hunt