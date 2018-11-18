Traffic on I-40 in Winston-Salem could nearly double on Monday with the Business 40 closure

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Traffic on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem could nearly double now that a portion of Business 40 will be shut down for about 17 months.

Business 40 closed Saturday and the closure covers a 1.2-mile section between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52.

Demolition has already started. Traffic is being diverted to I-40, Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52.

There are more than 80,000 drivers on Business 40 daily and more than 100,000 on I-40, so the traffic could nearly double on I-40, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

With the possibility of traffic on I-40 virtually doubling on Monday, people are asked to leave 20 to 30 minutes early.

Greta Lint, a spokesperson for the NCDOT, told FOX8 that the biggest hiccup they’ve had so far is some driver confusion at Peters Creek Parkway getting on to I-40.

Lint said the biggest thing they’re concerned about is distracted driving leading to collisions.

NCDOT is also contacting trucking companies and telling them unless they need to come to Winston-Salem, the trucks need to re-route around the area because of the closure, Lint said.

She said she encourages people to use public transportation, including the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and the Winston-Salem Transit Authority.