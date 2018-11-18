× Teenager dies after shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A teenager died after being shot at a Winston-Salem apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to police.

William Charles Simons Jr., 16, of Winston-Salem, died after being taken to a hospital, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Crews were called to 5013 Eltha Drive, Apartment G, shortly after 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Simons was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and said there are currently no criminal charges pending against anyone and they’re not looking for anybody.

The teenage victim did not live at the apartment. Other people were there at the time and are cooperating with the police investigation, officials said.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español (336) 728-3904.