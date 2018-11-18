× Police investigating after man found dead inside car in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a car in High Point on Saturday.

Chauncey Fleming, 21, was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat, according to High Point police.

Police were called to the parking lot of Lake Road apartments on Taylor Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any other details.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000 or 911.