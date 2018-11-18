× Man charged with murder after another man found inside car with gunshot wound in High Point dies

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man faces a murder charge after another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car in High Point and died.

Dominique Alexander Williams, 33, of High Point, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Michael Williams II, 26, of High Point, according to Greensboro police.

High Point police were called to the 3300 block of Rockingham Road at about 11:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim inside a sedan with one other adult, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said officers tried to perform CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

Police in Greensboro confirmed that there was a shooting there shortly before 11 p.m. Friday after an aggravated assault. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect turned himself in to High Point police on Saturday. He has been jailed without bond and has court planned for Monday.

A family member told FOX8 that the suspect and victim were cousins.