Man shot in the hand after argument in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man was injured when he was shot in the hand after an argument at a bar in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Akron Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his right hand. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police said the 34-year-old victim was shot after an argument at 2805 Indiana Avenue, the address of Quiet Corners Sports Bar.

The shooting does not appear to be random and the people involved knew each other, according to police. There is no word on a suspect or any charges.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.