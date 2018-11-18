Man dies after crashing into tree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man died after his car went off the road in Winston-Salem and crashed into a tree.

Abraham Peguero, 24, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Crews were called to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Parkway at about 5 a.m.

Investigators said Peguero was driving a 1992 Honda Civic south on Peters Creek when he veered off the road and hit a tree near Cherry Blossom Lane, the entrance to Holmes Creek Condominiums.

Peguero was the only person in the car. Police said he was driving on Peters Creek Parkway at an “excessive rate of speed.”

This is the 23rd traffic-related fatality of 2018, compared to 25 at this time last year.

The southbound lanes of the 3700 block of Peters Creek Parkway had been closed.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.