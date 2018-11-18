× Man crossing street in Winston-Salem dies after being hit by a car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man crossing the street died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem.

Michael Eugene Harris, 40, of Winston-Salem, was hit by a driver in the 2100 block of Peters Creek Parkway shortly before 1 a.m., according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Harris was hit by a 2017 Nissan Altima headed north in the center lane of Peters Creek Parkway. He died at the scene. The driver was not hurt.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

The 2100 block of Peters Creek Parkway had been closed but has since reopened.

This is the 22nd traffic-related fatality of 2018, compared to 25 for last year.