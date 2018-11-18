× Man cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills wife

CORINTH, N.Y. – A man cleaning his gun accidentally shot and killed his wife in New York state, according to police.

Eric Rosenbrock, 35, fatally shot his wife, 34-year-old Ashley Rosenbrock at their home in Corinth, New York at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against Eric Rosenbrock, who works as a science teacher in Lake George, New York, according to The Post-Star.

An autopsy performed Saturday determined the death was “consistent with the information and evidence that has been discovered to this point in the investigation,” according to a police press release.