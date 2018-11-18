× Couple killed in a crash on the way to their wedding

BERKS COUNTY, N.J. – A couple in New Jersey was killed in a crash on the way to their wedding.

Kathryn M. Schurtz, 35, died tragically, along with her fiance Joseph D. Kearney, according to a memorial for Schurtz.

News 12 New Jersey reported that the crash happened Wednesday on Interstate 78 in Berks County when a tractor-trailer hit the back of their car, causing a chain reaction with four other vehicles.

“She will be remembered for her voracious appetite for reading, love of cooking, and trailblazing new adventures with Joseph,” read the obituary for Schurtz.