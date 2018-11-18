Cam Newton back in game after minor injury in Panthers, Lions game

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates his touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT – Cam Newton briefly left the Carolina Panthers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday after an apparent leg injury.
The Panthers were down 13-7 in the third quarter when it happened. Newton returned to the game shortly later.
Newton stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes and limped off.
