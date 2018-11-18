3 people, including 2 EMS workers, taken to hospital after crash involving Rockingham County ambulance

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Three people, including two EMS workers, were taken to the hospital after a Rockingham County ambulance responding to a call was involved in a wreck.

It happened Sunday at 3361 US 158 near US 29 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The ambulance was headed east on US 158 with the lights and sirens on. A white sedan pulled out in front of the ambulance while leaving a Dollar General store and the two crashed, according to troopers.

Two EMS workers and the driver of the sedan were taken to the hospital. There is no current word on their names or conditions.