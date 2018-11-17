× Woman hit, killed in Davidson County crash identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash earlier this week in Davidson County.

Lori Lee Polite-Alden, 46, of the Randleman area, has been identified as the victim, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Polite-Alden was hit shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday on US 64 near Cunningham Road.

A 2017 Kia was headed east on 64 and hit her as she ran from the left shoulder of 64 onto the roadway in a non-cross walk.

After impact, Polite-Alden came to rest in the roadway and was hit again by a 1999 Toyota headed east on 64. She died at the scene.

There is no word if the drivers of either vehicle will face charges. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors, but the case is under investigation, according to Highway Patrol.