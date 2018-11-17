× Silver Alert issued for teenager missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager who went missing in Winston-Salem and may be in danger.

Shadasha Lashay Williams, 17, was last seen on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to authorities. The alert was issued early Saturday morning.

Williams has been described as a black female standing 5’4” and weighing about 120 pounds shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a red dress and black and red Nike sneakers.

Anyone who knows where she might be can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or 911.