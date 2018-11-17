Oreo is selling an ‘Ultimate Dunking Set’ so you can enjoy your cookies without making a mess
Oreo is making an “Ultimate Dunking Set” so people can enjoy their cookies without making a mess.
Insider reported that the box set comes with two mugs, two pairs of dunking tongs and plastic attachments to hold the cookies.
The goal is to keep your fingers out of the milk and prevent the situation from getting messy.
The set is available at Walmart for about $18.
