Man pronounced dead after being found inside car in High Point with a gunshot wound

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man who was found inside a car in High Point with a gunshot wound has died, according to High Point police.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police believe the victim was shot in Greensboro and the car was driven to High Point.

High Point police were called to the 3300 block of Rockingham Road at about 11:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim inside a sedan with one other adult, according to a High Point police press release.

Police said officers tried to perform CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting is believed to have possibly happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

Police in Greensboro confirmed that there was a shooting at that location shortly before 11 p.m. Friday after an aggravated assault, but have not released any other details.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000 or High Point Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.