Watch live: Community gathers to pay respects to Greensboro officer killed in line of duty

Click here to watch Officer Jared Franks’ funeral, which starts at 2 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A crowd of law enforcement officers gathered in Greensboro Saturday to pay respects for a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Jared Franks, 24, was responding to a call when he crashed on South Elm/Eugene Street and Webster Road, according to Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott.

Franks had his blue lights on and was trying to find a robbery vehicle when he crashed into another police vehicle and hit a house. The house was occupied, but no one was injured.

Franks and another officer were both taken to the hospital where Franks died. The other officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Franks had been with the Greensboro Police Department since June 2016. He was sworn in on March.

“He always made me laugh. When you were with Jared you would not stop laughing the whole time,” Jordan Tate, a friend of Franks’, previously told FOX8.