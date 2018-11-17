× Frankie Muniz, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star, loses everything after his cat causes flood

Frankie Muniz, the actor best known for starring in the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle, has lost everything in a flood at his home.

The former child actor said on Twitter that returned to his 5-story home this week to discover it was destroyed, along with everything inside.

Muniz said the following on Twitter:

I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.

Muniz is currently co-hosting Dancing With the Stars Juniors and said he is thankful for girlfriend who is helping him during this tough time.