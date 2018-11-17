Frankie Muniz, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star, loses everything after his cat causes flood

Posted 3:36 pm, November 17, 2018, by

Frankie Muniz (Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz, the actor best known for starring in the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle, has lost everything in a flood at his home.

The former child actor said on Twitter that returned to his 5-story home this week to discover it was destroyed, along with everything inside.

Muniz said the following on Twitter:

I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.

Muniz is currently co-hosting Dancing With the Stars Juniors and said he is thankful for girlfriend who is helping him during this tough time.