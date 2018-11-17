× Deputies looking to identify man dressed as bunny in connection with South Carolina crime

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina are hoping to identify a man disguised in bunny ears in connection with stolen deer cameras.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to social media that show several people described as “persons of interest” in the case.

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the subjects captured on surveillance in the photos,” the post said. “Bonus points if you can identify the bunny.”

Several people commented on the man’s bunny disguise, which was at one point called the “worst disguise ever.”

“Shhhhh! Time to hunt da wabbits!!” one woman wrote.

Another commenter said, “He might have left some Cadbury eggs! Watch where you step.”

The sheriff’s office also mocked his outfit, saying “The Easter Bunny … in November?”