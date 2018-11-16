Woman killed in Davidson County wreck Wednesday identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a crash in northwestern Davidson County Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Hicks, 39, who was driving a 1997 Saturn, died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The crash happened at Hampton Road and James Road at 2:39 p.m. when a 1996 Honda Accord went left of center and hit the Saturn head-on.

It is unclear if the driver of the Honda Accord will face charges or what their current condition is.