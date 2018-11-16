× Woman accused of making 13-year-old girl walk naked in public

DADE CITY, Fla. – A woman in Florida is accused of making a 13-year-old girl walk naked in public as a punishment.

Bay News 9 reported that 34-year-old Rosalie Contreras made the girl take off all her clothes and walk down a street to discipline her.

The suspect was in a car following the girl as she walked down a road naked, according to police.

The girl would get back inside the suspect’s car whenever another vehicle approached.

Authorities have not said the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Contreras has been jailed on a charge of child abuse. She also admitted to hitting and injuring the girl.