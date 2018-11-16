× Troopers need help identifying woman struck, killed in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman struck and killed on Thursday night in Davidson County.

The woman was hit at 7:04 p.m. on US 64 near Cunningham Road, according to a press release.

A 2017 Kia was traveling east on 64 and struck the woman as she ran from the left shoulder of 64 onto the roadway in a non-cross walk.

After impact the woman came to rest in the roadway and was struck again by a 1999 Toyota traveling east on 64. As a result of the collisions, the woman died at the scene.

The woman is identified as a white female with curly brown hair and is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

She has a tattoo on her back that spans from shoulder to shoulder and a tattoo just below her belly button of two hearts that have “Ken D and Lori” inside the hearts. On her left leg around the ankle is an additional tattoo.

Anyone who has any information to help in identifying the woman, contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336)249-0247 or *HP.