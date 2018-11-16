Students forced to sleep at NJ school overnight amid snow storm; principal live-tweets the night
WEST ORANGE, N.J. — The students at Liberty Middle School went to school thinking they’d get to spend Thursday night in their own beds.
Unfortunately for them, mother nature had other plans.
According to WABC, students in West Orange, New Jersey, had to sleep at their school after snow created the perfect storm.
As 14 buses fought their way to the school, cars were running out of gas, stalling and spinning out.
When only four buses made it through the clogged roads, the school realized it wouldn’t be enough to get the students home.
While the idea of spending the night on a mat in an auditorium doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of a great night’s sleep, the school was able to make the best of a bad situation.
Kids were able to play games, watch movies and socialize to their heart’s content.
The next morning, the roads were still littered with abandoned cars, blocking plows from clearing the streets, but all the students finally made it home on Friday.
It’s not ideal, but family told WABC they were happy with the school’s consistent communication as the principal live-tweeted the whole ordeal.