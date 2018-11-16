× Students forced to sleep at NJ school overnight amid snow storm; principal live-tweets the night

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — The students at Liberty Middle School went to school thinking they’d get to spend Thursday night in their own beds.

Unfortunately for them, mother nature had other plans.

According to WABC, students in West Orange, New Jersey, had to sleep at their school after snow created the perfect storm.

As 14 buses fought their way to the school, cars were running out of gas, stalling and spinning out.

When only four buses made it through the clogged roads, the school realized it wouldn’t be enough to get the students home.

While the idea of spending the night on a mat in an auditorium doesn’t sound like anyone’s idea of a great night’s sleep, the school was able to make the best of a bad situation.

Kids were able to play games, watch movies and socialize to their heart’s content.

The next morning, the roads were still littered with abandoned cars, blocking plows from clearing the streets, but all the students finally made it home on Friday.

It’s not ideal, but family told WABC they were happy with the school’s consistent communication as the principal live-tweeted the whole ordeal.

WOW…What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ….students at Liberty are fine, watching a movie with a snack and drink being provided (sorry Sodexo I raided the cafeteria)….stay safe all! @woschools pic.twitter.com/Ua4vKsi1jf — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 15, 2018

WOW…What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ….students watched a movie, had snack time, dinner provided (I raided the cafeteria again)…basketball knockout games going on now too (very late PE class)…all good, although our staff are on fumes (although not showing it)@woschools pic.twitter.com/QKMoAJhOM5 — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

UPDATE…What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ….students at Liberty are fine, those still here treated to ice cream 🍦 (sorry @SodexoGroup we raided the cafeteria again)….@woschools pic.twitter.com/AlvN9v2QIl — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

UPDATE…What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ….students at Liberty are fine, transitioned back to the auditorium for the movie “Frozen”, timely movie choice, staff serving water….some students looking to grab some zzzzzzzzzz…..@woschools pic.twitter.com/iAlsADVIYH — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

UPDATE… ❄️ ⛄️ ….staff taking coffee breaks in shifts….wish we could get some 💤😴 🛏 in shifts!…..@woschools pic.twitter.com/th1tch9yCp — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

UPDATE… ❄️ ⛄️ ….some students taking advantage of the gym mats 💤😴 🛏…..others are wide awake and ready for the next activity…..which may be breakfast 🍳 🥞 with us raiding the cafeteria again….@woschools pic.twitter.com/AT5rXjl28e — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

2:30am UPDATE… ❄️ ⛄️ ….some students playing hangman and Pictionary, others watching movie #5, parents still picking up…Main Office game planning (our weekend)…and I checked my steps from yesterday (sounds strange to say that – yesterday!!)….@woschools pic.twitter.com/HZTPyaI9rX — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

4:30am UPDATE…Caught ABC News @abcnews with a live broadcast outside Liberty! All staff ran to the TV!! @woschools pic.twitter.com/E5F3CwK4Om — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

5:00am UPDATE…..some staff getting breakfast ready….slight correction @abcnews as no cafeteria staff stayed overnight, dedicated Liberty staff jumped into the kitchen!! @woschools pic.twitter.com/yP0ITJBs6D — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

5:30 am UPDATE…..Rise & Shine 🛏💤☀️ ….Liberty staff serving up FRENCH TOAST this morning….@woschools pic.twitter.com/1rpOzYaUOs — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

8:30 am and final UPDATE…..6 students left with rides for most on the way…HUGE SHOUTOUT TO LIBERTY STAFF FOR A JOB EXTREMELY WELL DONE…LOVE ❤️my Liberty family…several staff were released prior to our group photo….#LibertyStrong @woschools pic.twitter.com/zxd2eb7mdv — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

Snow MVP: Principal Bob Klemt at @Liberty_WO stayed up all night w/his students at school when buses couldn’t reach the school in the snow. As of 9:30am all of his students are home. Principal Klemt is going to sleep after being up since 4:40 Thursday morning! @woschools @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/2PABMwqvMb — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) November 16, 2018