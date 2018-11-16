Small plane attempts emergency landing, crashes in NC cow pasture

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — Macon County Emergency Services confirms that crews are responding to a plane crash on the east side of U.S. 441/Sylva Road, just south of the visitors’ center, WLOS reports.

The FAA is investigating the incident. The Cessna was a rental. More on @WLOS_13 at 1230. pic.twitter.com/NsBtoXjkFH — Rob Bradley WLOS (@WxRobBradley) November 16, 2018

The plane went down around 10 a.m. and there seem to be no serious injuries.

A single-engine Cessna lost power, and the pilot attempted an emergency landing in a cow pasture south of Franklin.

The plane hit a barbed-wire fence and flipped over during the landing. At around 10:20 a.m., authorities said the pilot is out of the plane and moving around, and appears to be unharmed, according to WLOS.

The highway patrol has been called to investigate.