Police release new photos of suspect in rape of 16-month-old boy

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — A search is underway in Tennessee for a man suspected of raping a 16-month-old boy, WTVF reports.

On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new photos of Simon Dean Porter.

Porter, 33, is wanted by Lawrenceburg police and the TBI for aggravated rape of a child.

The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Porter’s capture.

Authorities were notified by a local physician who examined the child, WTVF reports. The boy was later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Porter is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 260 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

He could be driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pick-up with a red tailgate with possible tag number of 3G2-6Z9.