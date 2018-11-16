× Police identify woman found dead outside Winston-Salem restaurant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found dead in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem restaurant she owned.

Tonya Glenn Bess, 51, of Tobaccoville, was found dead outside the Prime Tyme Soul Café at 2730 University Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police were called to the scene to assist the Winston Salem Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services Personnel on a reported unconscious person.

Police tape was around the parking lot for most the day Friday. The scene started to clear at about 5:30 p.m.

The death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. Police are not releasing any other details about the case.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or en Español: (336) 728-3904.