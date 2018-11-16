× North Carolina man’s runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Last Thanksgiving was ruined for Greg Phillpotts and his family after fluid from his nose ran into the food, WTVD reports.

“I was preparing a meal and standing in the kitchen and it just added itself to the ingredients — it screwed up the whole dinner,” said Phillpotts, who moved to Johnston County two years ago from New York after his wife retired. “You could be anywhere. You could be on the airplane, you could be talking to anybody and this thing just drains out of your face.”

He thought it was just allergies or even just a runny nose. It turned out to be something he needed surgery for. It’s all next at 11 #ABC11 @MountSinaiNYC pic.twitter.com/Z5ZsU5s3G2 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 16, 2018

Phillpotts said he had been battling what he thought were allergies during the past five years. Some doctors also diagnosed him with pneumonia and bronchitis.

“I was stuffing tissues up my nose,” he said. “It became normal up until February because I was up all night coughing. You’re sitting here, you’re a family man; you don’t want to check out of the picture when it’s something someone could readily fix.”

Finally he saw Dr. Alfred Iloreta at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. They learned quickly it was a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

Doctors performed minimally invasive skull surgery using a flap of tissue harvested from Phillpotts’ body to correct the problem.

