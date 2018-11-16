In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a national gas tax that could be levied to pay for infrastructure, the postal service which plans to hike stamp prices and Amazon which is kicking off Black Friday sales.
National gas tax considered to pay for infrastructure, postal service plans stamp price hike and more
-
Food stamp participation hits 10-year low, FDA plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes and more
-
Victoria’s Secret employees told not to accuse shoplifters, prices may start rising amid China trade issues and more
-
Natural gas prices spike ahead of oncoming cold, illegal health insurance robocalls and more
-
Gas prices drop amid easing tensions with Iran, Amazon may split headquarters between 2 cities and more
-
NC attorney general pressures Facebook over breach, Hurricane Michael could impact gas prices and more
-
-
New app lets you file lawsuits from your phone, Lyft pitches subscription plan and more
-
Facebook now takes 1 month to cancel, milk prices to rise in 2019 and more
-
T-Mobile hack threatens 2 million customers, gas prices could jump and more
-
Google+ shutting down after security bug, Facebook launches video chat device for home and more
-
Elon Musk face fraud charges, Trump tax cuts up for vote to become permanent and more
-
-
One airline gets more complaints than any other, Disney names new streaming service and more
-
Elon Musk resigns as Tesla chair, vanilla prices spike amid shortage and more
-
Missing postmarks add to mystery of bombs sent through the mail