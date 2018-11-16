‘Drive slow over bridges’: Multiple accidents, ice shut down part of I-40 in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Multiple accidents and ice shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 40/US-421 that bridge over Hawthorne Road, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Officials have not reported when the bridge, in front of Baptist Hospital, will reopen.

Winston-Salem police are also using this opportunity to warn the public that police received multiple reports of icy bridges in the area.

"This ice will not melt until temperatures rise above freezing," the city tweeted. "Please drive slow over bridges."