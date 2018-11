Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A house was fully engulfed in flames Friday night in Winston-Salem, but nobody was hurt.

Crews were called to the 4600 block of White Rock Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. The fire is now under control.

The 4600 block of White Rock Road will be closed until further notice due. There is no word on what caused the fire.