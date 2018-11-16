× Business 40 in Winston-Salem will shut down between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 for 17 months on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A major shutdown will impact drivers in Winston Salem starting Saturday at 6 a.m.

Emergency management is asking that drivers finalize their routes and prepare for their Monday morning commute as early as possible.

August Vernon is the emergency management director in Forsyth County. He said Friday that 25 agencies will set up a command center starting Monday morning to monitor detours and traffic.

“Also, we will be able to respond very quickly if an incident happens, you may see a larger response than normal, just so we can try to get the roads open as soon as possible,” he said.

Vernon added that they will keep the command center open through Tuesday afternoon.

“We certainly can’t maintain this level of response for the next 17 months, so we felt the first 48 hours was a good test, to see if we need to be back Wednesday or next week once we get through the holidays.”

Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools Operations Manager Wayne Loflin said that school buses changed their routes before the school year began to adjust for the closure.

Loflin said that they will also have staff members in the command center beginning Monday morning to potentially re-route buses for traffic.

“They will give real time feedback based on what theyʼre hearing from the city and other agencies, PD and law enforcement and so forth. So, we can route buses appropriately if we were to have a wreck or a 20 to 30-minute backup we can try and route those folks around it,” he said.

The Business 40 closure covers a 1.2-mile section between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52. When it closes, all traffic will be diverted to Interstate 40, Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52.