Billy Idol becomes US citizen, holds flag as he takes oath

LOS ANGELES – Billy Idol became a United States citizen Wednesday in Los Angeles, holding the American flag as he took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tweeted out a several images of the 62-year-old rock star on Friday in honor of the celebratory event.

“It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA,” the organization said in the tweet.

Idol was born in England and moved to New York City in 1981 after beginning his music career in the mid-1970s.

His most commercially successful songs include “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding,” “Mony Mony,” “Dancing with Myself” and “Eyes Without a Face.”

