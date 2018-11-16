× Alamance County school bus overturns with students on board

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus ran off the road and overturned with Southern Alamance High School students on board, according to the Alamance-Burlington School System.

The bus overturned Friday morning on Jim Minor Road in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. There were 10 to 12 students on the bus.

ABSS reports none of the students were transported for treatment and the bus driver was OK.

NCSHP, however, reports there were minor injuries.

A FOX8 viewer said a good Samaritan helped the students get off the bus.

Another bus came to the scene to pick up the students and bring them to school.

The school system believes the bus slid off the road due to wet tires.