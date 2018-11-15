Winter Storm Warnings, Flood Watches hit the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are not expected to break out of 30s Thursday morning, making the day's rainfall potentially dangerous.

The Piedmont Triad is under a Flood Watch until 7 p.m.

Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry Counties until 1 p.m. People in these areas are asked to avoid travel, if possible.

Areas under Winter Storm Warnings could face power outages and tree damage. Slippery conditions are expected on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

Winter Storm WARNING in effect until 1 pm for Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties... Avoid travel, if possible. Slippery roads expected, especially bridges, overpasses and secondary roads. Tree damage and power outages are possible.#upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/xAkoqSg86W — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) November 15, 2018

Stokes and Yadkin counties are under Winter Weather Advisories until 1 p.m.

"There are two main hazards to pay attention to on your morning commute," said Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center. "The first is ice on bridges and overpasses along the Blue Ridge and higher elevations. The second hazard would be the windy conditions and the wet weather in the Piedmont."

Two hazards for the morning commute:

1. Icy bridges/overpasses along the Blue Ridge and higher elevations;

2. Windy, wet weather in the Piedmont

Use caution on the roads this morning...#upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/s2GMQQWMDx — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) November 15, 2018

The rain is expected to continue falling through the afternoon, bringing with it breezy conditions.

By Thursday night, clouds will begin clearing with sunshine on the way for Friday.