UNCG grocery store fills need on campus, in community

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Final preparations are underway for a brand new grocery store on campus at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“When I first saw there was going to be a grocery store here, I was so excited. There’s a lot of grocery stores in the area but not within a feasible walking distance,” student Christian Chavez said.

The store will feature an Italian pizza oven, and coffee and juice bars. Owner Nancy Kimborough said Thursday that they will also provide fresh produce year round and sell local goods when possible.

“During the summer we will be able to use local produce which is very important to us to be able to go to that local option wherever we can,” she said.

Kimborough said that the store will be open to students, staff and the entire community.

“Very important to us was to fill that niche in the Glennwood community,” she said. “They do not have an accessible grocery store that they can walk to."

Scott Blevins lives near the store and said it will be welcomed by the neighborhood.

“Great for people who walk or ride bikes or going back and forth to class, very convenient,” he said. “This will definitely help people in the neighborhood.”

UNCG will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store on Friday at 10 a.m. They will host a community celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.