× Thomasville man tried to light house on fire with children inside, deputies say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man is facing charges after allegedly trying to light a house on fire with children inside, according to The Dispatch.

Buddy Woodrow Rhodes, 41, of Thomasville, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Rhodes was charged with attempted first degree arson, assault on a law enforcement animal, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Deputies reported that he poured lighter fluid in a living room occupied by children and planned to light it on fire, according to The Dispatch.

He also threatened to stab a man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then, while he was being arrested, the sheriff’s office reports he tried to run away, he punched a deputy, he tried to gouge out a deputy’s eyes and pulled on a K9 Ranger’s nose.

A magistrate order will keep him from contacting his wife or children until his case is heard in court.

It is unclear where the incident occurred and whose children were present.