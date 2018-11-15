These are the shops that will close their doors for Thanksgiving
If you’re not busy stuffing your face with turkey and stuffing this Thanksgiving, you might be looking to peruse the deals before Black Friday officially hits.
While stores like Target and Sears plan to open their doors, many others will keep theirs shut on Thursday, Nov. 22.
Here’s your list of shops planning to close up for the holiday, pulled together by the folks at BestBlackFriday.com and CountryLiving.com.
Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving
If you’re frantically trying to put together your Thanksgiving meal and realize you forgot a vital ingredient, don’t bother checking here on the day of.
- Publix
- ALDI
- Stonewall Kitchen
- Trader Joe’s
Membership stores closed on Thanksgiving
Making a meal for a crowd? You’ll want to grab what you need no later than Wednesday if you’re planning on buying from these stores.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
Home improvement stores closed on Thanksgiving
Even if you believe Thanksgiving is a great day to re-shingle your roof, you won’t be able to get your supplies here.
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Menards
- Northern Tool
- Tractor Supply Co.
Craft stores closed on Thanksgiving
If you want to finish up your turkey day with some family crafts, buy them early or buy them somewhere else.
- A.C. Moore
- Craft Warehouse
- Hobby Lobby
- Jo-Ann Stores
Clothing/department stores closed on Thanksgiving
After Thanksgiving, you might need to buy pants with a bigger waistband. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to buy those pants from here.
- Allen Edmonds
- Dillard’s
- Dressbarn
- H&M
- Mall of America
- Marshalls
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Stein Mart
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
Electronics stores closed on Thanksgiving
Who wouldn’t want drone video of their feast? But if its Thanksgiving day, you’ll need to buy your equipment from another store.
- Abt Electronics
- Apple
- AT&T
- Micro Center
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Sprint (retail stores closed, but mall kiosks may be open)
Office supplies stores closed on Thanksgiving
In a pinch, a roll of tape makes for a great belt when you suddenly need a new one, but on Thanksgiving, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Staples
Music stores closed on Thanksgiving
Sick of hearing all the Christmas music on the radio and want to make your own? These folks won’t be able to help.
- Music & Arts
- Guitar Center
Home furnishing stores closed on Thanksgiving
They say after Thanksgiving is when people should start decorating for the holidays. These stores say, “Maybe not right after.”
- At Home
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Cost Plus World Market
- Crate and Barrel
- El Dorado Furniture
- Gardner-White Furniture
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- Lamps Plus
- Mattress Firm
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Raymour & Flanigan
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- West Elm
Sporting goods stores closed on Thanksgiving
If you don’t make it to the gym on Thursday, just say its because these stores were closed. No need to admit you ate your weight in stuffing.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Fleet Farm
- Gander Outdoors
- Outdoor Research
- REI
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- West Marine
Bookstores closed on Thanksgiving
You may need to settle for actually talking to your family. These bookstores will be closed.
- Barnes & Noble
- Half Price Books
Pet stores closed on Thanksgiving
If you need something else to help you work through the meal, you’ll need to check another store.
- Petco
- PetSmart
Other stores closed on Thanksgiving
The Pep Boys auto shop and American Girl kids’ toy will close up shop for the day.
- Pep Boys
- American Girl