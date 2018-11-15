× These are the shops that will close their doors for Thanksgiving

If you’re not busy stuffing your face with turkey and stuffing this Thanksgiving, you might be looking to peruse the deals before Black Friday officially hits.

While stores like Target and Sears plan to open their doors, many others will keep theirs shut on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Here’s your list of shops planning to close up for the holiday, pulled together by the folks at BestBlackFriday.com and CountryLiving.com.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

If you’re frantically trying to put together your Thanksgiving meal and realize you forgot a vital ingredient, don’t bother checking here on the day of.

Publix

ALDI

Stonewall Kitchen

Trader Joe’s

Membership stores closed on Thanksgiving

Making a meal for a crowd? You’ll want to grab what you need no later than Wednesday if you’re planning on buying from these stores.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Sam’s Club

Home improvement stores closed on Thanksgiving

Even if you believe Thanksgiving is a great day to re-shingle your roof, you won’t be able to get your supplies here.

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Harbor Freight Tools

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Menards

Northern Tool

Tractor Supply Co.

Craft stores closed on Thanksgiving

If you want to finish up your turkey day with some family crafts, buy them early or buy them somewhere else.

A.C. Moore

Craft Warehouse

Hobby Lobby

Jo-Ann Stores

Clothing/department stores closed on Thanksgiving

After Thanksgiving, you might need to buy pants with a bigger waistband. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to buy those pants from here.

Allen Edmonds

Dillard’s

Dressbarn

H&M

Mall of America

Marshalls

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Patagonia

Stein Mart

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Trollbeads

Von Maur

Electronics stores closed on Thanksgiving

Who wouldn’t want drone video of their feast? But if its Thanksgiving day, you’ll need to buy your equipment from another store.

Abt Electronics

Apple

AT&T

Micro Center

P.C. Richard & Son

Sprint (retail stores closed, but mall kiosks may be open)

Office supplies stores closed on Thanksgiving

In a pinch, a roll of tape makes for a great belt when you suddenly need a new one, but on Thanksgiving, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Staples

Music stores closed on Thanksgiving

Sick of hearing all the Christmas music on the radio and want to make your own? These folks won’t be able to help.

Music & Arts

Guitar Center

Home furnishing stores closed on Thanksgiving

They say after Thanksgiving is when people should start decorating for the holidays. These stores say, “Maybe not right after.”

At Home

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Cost Plus World Market

Crate and Barrel

El Dorado Furniture

Gardner-White Furniture

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

Lamps Plus

Mattress Firm

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Pier 1 Imports

Raymour & Flanigan

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

West Elm

Sporting goods stores closed on Thanksgiving

If you don’t make it to the gym on Thursday, just say its because these stores were closed. No need to admit you ate your weight in stuffing.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Outdoor Research

REI

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

West Marine

Bookstores closed on Thanksgiving

You may need to settle for actually talking to your family. These bookstores will be closed.

Barnes & Noble

Half Price Books

Pet stores closed on Thanksgiving

If you need something else to help you work through the meal, you’ll need to check another store.

Petco

PetSmart

Other stores closed on Thanksgiving

The Pep Boys auto shop and American Girl kids’ toy will close up shop for the day.