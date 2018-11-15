Thanksgiving dessert ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is the time of year where we gather together to reflect on all that we are thankful for. Sociably Yours is here to show you how to sweeten your Thanksgiving holiday with these easy dessert bar ideas.

So after you have enjoyed your Thanksgiving meal and invited your guests to take some food to go by utilizing our to go station, wow your guests with your deliciously easy dessert bar.

This is the grand finale to the meal we’ve been waiting for all year. Dress your dessert bar up, you don’t need many accessories just focus on coordinating your desserts.

Dessert labels. Make it easier for your guests to know what to choose by labeling each dessert.

Add varying height. Use cake stands and pedestals to add height which adds drama to your dessert bar.

3 ingredient Chocolate Mousse-this decadent dessert pairs well with coffee or milk for the kids

Ingredients

8 oz. bittersweet chocolate (70% cacao or higher), chopped, plus

chocolate shavings

30 regular size marshmallows

2 c p. Heavy cream

Directions

In large bowl, combine chocolate, marshmallows, and 1/2 cup heavy cream.

Microwave on high 2 minutes; stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. (If not melted in 2 minutes, microwave in 15-second intervals, stirring in between). Let cool at room temperature about 45 minutes.

Once mixture is cool, whip remaining cream in bowl until soft peaks form; transfer 1/2 cup to small bowl for topping. Refrigerate.

Stir half of remaining whipped cream into cooled chocolate mixture until fully incorporated, then gently fold in the rest. Spoon into eight 4-ounce ramekins. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

To serve, top with reserved whipped cream and sprinkle with shaved chocolate if desired.

Turkey Tail Cupcakes-this cute and easy dessert will be a hit with the kids

Ingredients

Chocolate cupcake with chocolate frosting

Candy corn

Candy eyes or chocolate chips

Directions

Place a few candy corn for the tail feathers. Place the candy eyes or chocolate chips and add a candy corn for the beak.

Sociably Yours Holiday Sangria-the seasons favorite fresh fruits are combined for this sip.

Ingredients

Lemon slices

Lime slices

Orange slices

Cranberries

2 c. of cranberry juice

2 c. of grape juice

1 c. orange juice

1/2 c. lemon juice

4 c. of sparkling water or lemon-lime soda

Directions

In a large pitcher, add lemon slices, lime slices, orange slices, and cranberries. Add cranberry juice, grape juice, orange juice, and lemon juice. Stir well. Store until ready to serve. Just before serving, add sparkling water or lemon lime soda. Mix well. Serve.