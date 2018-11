Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Volunteers are building a Christmas locomotive -- using only food going to The Salvation Army.

People with the Designs to Fight Hunger High Point Project first started putting it together at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The final train is set to stretch 18 feet and stand 5 feet high.

In all, 4,500 cans and cereal boxes will go towards building this huge locomotive.

Over three years, the High Point Rotary has donated $40,000 dollars worth of food to The Salvation Army