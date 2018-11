× Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Country star Roy Clark has died, the Associated Press reported.

The guitar player and singer headlined the TV show “Hee Haw” for decades.

Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85 years old.

Clark was “Hee Haw” host or co-host for its entire 24-year run.