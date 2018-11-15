Power outages begin spreading through Guilford, Forsyth counties
Guilford and Forsyth counties are facing power outages in the thousands.
As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Duke Energy reports 7,576 customers affected in Forsyth and 1,003 affected in Guilford.
Kernersville is the most affected area.
The power company expects to restore power later this morning.
Kernersville police said they do not know the cause of the outages.
The Town of Kernersville reminds the public that when traffic signals are down, those areas should be treated as a four-way stop.
The Piedmont Triad is currently facing wintry conditions which make roads dangerous.