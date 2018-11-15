× Power outages begin spreading through Guilford, Forsyth counties

Guilford and Forsyth counties are facing power outages in the thousands.

As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Duke Energy reports 7,576 customers affected in Forsyth and 1,003 affected in Guilford.

Kernersville is the most affected area.

The power company expects to restore power later this morning.

Kernersville police said they do not know the cause of the outages.

The Town of Kernersville reminds the public that when traffic signals are down, those areas should be treated as a four-way stop.

Duke Energy is currently working to address a significant power outage in our area. Numerous traffic signals are out due to this outage. Reminder to treat intersections as a four way stop and use caution in these areas. — Town of Kernersville (@kernersvillegov) November 15, 2018

The Piedmont Triad is currently facing wintry conditions which make roads dangerous.