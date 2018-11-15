× Person hit, killed by car on US 64 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a car in Davidson County Thursday evening, according troopers on the scene.

The person was hit by a car in the 7000 block of eastbound U.S. 64 around 7 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene after hitting the person.

Troopers have not released the identity of the victim or other details about the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time but troopers are still investigating.