DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the Wallburg Elementary School parking lot Thursday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the school at 7:48 a.m.

Officials have not reported how many people were hit or the ages of the victims.

This is a developing story.